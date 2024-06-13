Video – Italy Star Sends Message To Inter Milan Fans After Contract Extension: ‘Can’t Wait To See You All At San Siro!’

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is looking forward to seeing the Nerazzurri fans at the San Siro again.

The 27-year-old just signed a new contract with the Nerazzurri.

Barella has committed his future to the club until the end of June 2029.

Barella got the extension out of the way before the start of the Euros. Now he’ll play at the Euros with Italy, but soon it will be time to defend the Serie A title with Inter.

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella gave his message to the fans on Instagram.