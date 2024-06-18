Video: Italian referee Guida spots Rafael Leao simulation

Italian referee Marco Guida earned praise from pundits and fans alike for recognising Rafael Leao’s dive and booking the Portugal and Milan man for simulation at EURO 2024.

Leao was making his debut in the tournament this evening against Czechia and seemed at first to have earned a free kick when he went down just outside the penalty area under pressure from Tomas Soucek.

However, referee Guida was perfectly placed and no stranger to his antics, having already officiated Leao when at Milan in Serie A.

The yellow card was instead waved at the forward, who did not argue with the decision, just shaking it off with a trademark smile.

Had he tried to stay on his feet, then Leao would’ve been well placed to go for goal.

