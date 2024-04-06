Video: Irish UFC hopeful Paul Hughes bludgeons opponent at Cage Warriors 170

Paul Hughes continues to do everything he can so the UFC comes calling.

Saturday at Cage Warriors 170 in Dublin, Ireland’s Hughes (11-1) thrilled his home country crowd with another scintilating first-round TKO – this time, over experienced veteran Fabiano Silva (34-16-1).

The stoppage came at the 4:37 mark of Round 1 and began with a big flying knee. Another knee was followed by punches, then hard ground-and-pound elbows until the referee jumped in.

Silva was Hughes’ third opponent for this event and stepped in on less than one week’s notice.

Paul Hughes doesn't let his opponent out of the first round! A HUGE TKO win from the Irishman at #CW170 🇮🇪 💰 The biggest prospect in all of MMA 👏 pic.twitter.com/jZTSvsZDdE — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 6, 2024

European MMA fans and experts alike have been hankering for Hughes to receive the UFC call. Time will only tell if the promotion finally thinks it’s time to onboard Hughes, who is now a free agent.

Hughes, 26, has won five fights in a row. The only loss of his career came by split decision against Jordan Vucenic, whom he defeated in a rematch about two years later. In 11 pro fights, Hughes has eight finishes with five TKOs and three submissions.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie