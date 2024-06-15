Video: Inter star Lautaro Martinez ends penalty curse with Argentina

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez ended his penalty curse by scoring a goal from the spot with the Argentina national team.

Lautaro Martinez scored two goals in Argentina’s 4-1 win over Guatemala on Friday night.

The Nerazzurri star scored the first one from the spot and it was good news for Inter too given that Lautaro had missed two penalty kicks for the Nerazzurri in the 2023-24 campaign.

Lautaro even rejected Hakan Calhanoglu’s offer to take a spot-kick in a 2-0 win over Torino this past April.

The Argentinean striker was the 2023-24 Serie A top goal scorer with 24 goals in 33 appearances.

Watch his goals against Guatemala below.