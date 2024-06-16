Video – Inter Milan Star Shares Clips From Netherlands EURO 2024 Training: “Do Not Fear, Only Believe”

Inter Milan wingback Denzel Dumfries is ready for EURO 2024 with the Netherlands.

The Oranje kick off their Euros today with their group stage opener against Poland.

Last time around, the Netherlands reached the round of sixteen of the competition. However, they went out to Poland.

Dumfries was a key player for the Dutch at the last Euros, as well as at the World Cup in Qatar where they went out to Argentina on penalties at the quarterfinal stage.

Inter wingback Denzel Dumfries took to Instagram with video from Netherlands training for EURO 2024.