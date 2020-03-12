VIDEO: Ighalo scores amazing solo goal for Man United v. LASK
Odion Ighalo is playing for the club he loves and he scored a superb solo goal for Man United v. LASK in the Europa League.
Ighalo picked up the ball on the edge of the box, juggled the ball past a couple of defenders to work some space and then rifled home off the crossbar and in.
There was no crowd to witness it as the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg game was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak. Odion Ighalo may not score a better goal in a Man United shirt.
Click play on the video below to see the Nigerian striker score his fourth goal in eight outings for Man United since his loan move from China in January.
With goals like this, surely Ighalo’s loan will made into a permanent move in the summer?
¡Chulada, Ighalo demostró su talento!👏
😎Qué precisión, su excelente manejo del balón terminó en un GOLAZO 💥@LASK_Official 0-1 @ManUtd#MUFC | #UEL | #LASK pic.twitter.com/VpEkTGhSuo
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) March 12, 2020
