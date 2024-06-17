(Video): “The idea for Chelsea” – Fabrizio Romano updates on Blues striker search

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Chelsea’s striker search and on one deal in particular, a deal that has a bit of an interesting twist to it.

As we know, Chelsea are in the hunt for a new striker this summer transfer window, and they have been linked with a number of potential new names.

Romano has the latest updates on his YouTube channel late last night, and he hones in on Chelsea’s attempts to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

No agreement yet

Despite some other reports that seem to be very premature now, Romano says there has yet to be an agreement between Chelsea and Villa on a fee for Duran and actually, Chelsea are trying to add players in to the deal to make it a swap deal.

As in his video above, Romano says: “Chelsea are still negotiating with Aston Villa for Jhon Durán. The idea for Chelsea is to only do the deal with a swap, so players have to be included. Duran wants Chelsea and is waiting to see what happens. This weeks important.”