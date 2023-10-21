Video: Ida at Dundee football
Braiden Whitaker of Dundee intercepts a pass to end the first half against Ida Friday night.
The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4.
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
Tibbetts, who is reportedly the highest-paid coach in the league, declined to address his salary.
Conor Stalions has been suspended with pay.
Which potent NFL squad will deliver the most fantasy points on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 7?
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Big-money QB Derek Carr looks ineffective. Depth is gone. And New Orleans is projected to be $72 million over the 2024 salary cap. Get used to the Saints as they've looked this season.
The "hip-drop tackle" is squarely in the NFL's crosshairs as the league continues its effort to make the game safer for its players.
Michigan football is under a second NCAA investigation, this time for allegedly violating rules related to sign-stealing.
Kevin Durant and LeBron James will play against each other in a regular-season game next week for the first time since 2018.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Jaguars QB sustained a knee injury late in last week's game.
Jerry Jeudy said he didn't know Steve Smith wanted to apologize to him.
Amon-Ra St. Brown had to pay up on an "agreement" with a teammate.
The 31-year-old sustained the injury during a win over the Patriots.
The Liberty failed to make several key players available to reporters after their loss to the Aces in the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
For the first time in 21 years, and just the third time ever, the WNBA has crowned a repeat champion.
Wembanyama kept the highlights coming in his third NBA preseason game with the Spurs.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.