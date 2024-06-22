(Video) “There’s a huge talent in him” – Joe Hart talks up Chelsea ace

Former England international Joe Hart believes there is a top talent in Mkyhailo Mudryk as he recalled his time coming up against the Ukrainian with Celtic.

Mudryk has largely struggled since his big money move from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023, which saw Chelsea pay an initial £62.5m for the winger.

There was great excitement surrounding the 23-year-old following his impressive debut from the bench against Liverpool, but his first six months at the club were a struggle and he failed to find the back of the net.

Mudryk improved last season as he showed his quality on a more consistent basis but there were still some struggles as he scored five goals and provided two assists in 31 Premier League appearances.

Following Ukraine’s victory over Slovakia, Hart shared his honest opinion on Mudryk saying he believes there’s a top talent in him, and he’s excited to see what he can do when Chelsea find their feet.

Next season is huge for Mudryk and he really needs to impress under Enzo Maresca and he could be playing for his Chelsea future with the arrival of South American talents Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian in 2025.

Watch Joe Hart share his opinion on Mudryk