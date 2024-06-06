(Video): Host of Chelsea transfer updates with Fabrizio Romano – scouting a left back

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a host of Chelsea transfer updates in his latest YouTube video ahead of a busy summer at the club.

Chelsea will be looking to buy and sell players once again this transfer window as they look to add players in a number of positions this summer.

Enzo Maresca has arrived as the new head coach, and the club will now be making sure they have a squad that they believe can compete for a Champions League spot.

Conor Gallagher is likely to be sold, as are other players. Romano speaks on that and much more.

What Romano has said

The full video is above, but some snippets here…

Romano:

“Chelsea want more than £50m for Conor Gallagher. Atletico Madrid appreciate him, but will not pay that fee. Aston Villa and Tottenham are also interested.”

“Osimhen is not a target for Chelsea at all. They will not go for Victor Osimhen this summer. Chelsea completely changed their mind for different reasons.”

“Milos Kerkez has been scouted by Manchester United and Chelsea during the season.”