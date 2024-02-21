Video: Hockey player attempts spinning backfist at start of fight

Paulo Costa wasn’t the only professional athlete who tried a spinning attack Saturday night.

Enter Jordon Stone, who must watch too much MMA just like the rest of us.

Stone is an ECHL hockey player for the Utah Grizzlies, which for those of you who don’t follow hockey (your loss) is essentially in baseball terms the AA affiliate of the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.

The opposing farm team that night was the Wheeling Nailers (awesome name) and the willing combatant was Shaw Boomhower (also an awesome name).

The two forwards squared off early in the first period, as they tried to energize their teams early. That’s when Stone let a spinning backfist rip. The strike attempt partially landed, though it appeared to be more of an elbow.

You know it's all about the BOOM! pic.twitter.com/J8t3O29KPL — Wheeling Nailers (@WheelingNailers) February 18, 2024

Stone gets an A for effort on the attempt, though.

It’s not since then-Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa drilled then-Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas with a glorious Superman punch in 2017 that we’ve seen such an MMA crossover on professional ice.

For what it’s worth, Bieksa still has the edge by a large margin and will likely never be topped.

Kevin Bieksa DROPS Radko Gudas with a superman punch 😱👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/vtKSNTV9Ir — Kliff’s Bedroom (@KliffsBedroom) October 25, 2017

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie