Video highlights from USC basketball’s win over SC Derby in Croatia

The USC basketball European tour is over. To be more precise, the games are over. USC will have a little fun on a boat trip in Croatia before flying back to Los Angeles later this week. The Trojans went 3-0 in their series of competitions against teams from Serbia (Mega Mis) and Montenegro (SC Derby). They won twice in Mykonos, Greece, against Mega Mis. They handled SC Derby 96-87 in a wide-open finale on Sunday in Dubrovnik, Croatia. We got to see the Trojans show what they are made of.

Keep in mind that the USC team you saw the past week in Europe is not a fully-stocked team. Bronny James is recovering from his cardiac arrest scare last July. Vince Iwuchukwu was held out of the lineup for USC on this tour. The Trojans hope to have him available and fresh for the start of the regular season, though they haven’t offered details on his playing status, per NBA TV.

Just imagine what this team can become if Iwuchukwu (first) and maybe Bronny (later in the season) can play.

Here are video highlights of USC’s Sunday victory over SC Derby, courtesy of USC men’s basketball and NBA TV:

SHOOTING THE SHOTS

END Q1: USC 31, KK SC Derby 21 Trojans dominating from deep so far! 📺: @NBATV

📱: https://t.co/hkDWRCBIoV pic.twitter.com/CHhaNa2VuV — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) August 13, 2023

MORGAN RUNNING THE FLOOR

Josh Morgan has been rocking the rim all trip 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JRd9Uq2tP9 — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) August 13, 2023

FAST BREAK

HARRISON HORNERY

COLLIER IN TRANSITION

END Q3: USC 72, KK SC Derby 72 Catch the finish of a close game on the NBA App! 📱: https://t.co/hkDWRCBIoV pic.twitter.com/kfOKogkmug — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) August 13, 2023

3-POINT SHOOTING IMPROVED ON SUNDAY

COLLIER-KOBE COMBO

