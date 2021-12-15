Video highlights of each member of Penn State football’s Class of 2022
Penn State locked in its Class of 2022 at the start of the NCAA’s early signing period, and with it comes a bunch of buzz for the future of the Nittany Lions under the leadership of head coach James Franklin. But chances are most of you are unfamiliar with what any of these new faces will bring to the table for Penn State. So it’s a good thing Penn State served up some highlight packages to give fans a quick glimpse of the kind of talent that is joining the program.
Enjoy this collection of video highlights of Penn State’s newest additions in the Class of 2022.
Drew Allar, Quarterback
Alex Bacchetta, Kicker/Punter
Zane Durant, Defensive Line
Anthony Ivey, Wide Receiver
Beau Pribula, Quarterback
Nick Singleton, Running Back
Maleek McNeil, Offensive Tackle
Jerry Cross, Tight End
Cam Miller, Cornerback
Drew Shelton, Offensive Tackle
Kevin Winston Jr., Safety
Tyler Johnson, Wide Receiver
Omari Evans, Cornerback
Keon Wylie, Linebacker
Ken Talley, Defensive End
Dani Dennis-Sutton, Defensive Line
Abdul Carter, Linebacker
JB Nelson, Offensive Tackle
Kaleb Artis, Defensive Line
Kaytron Allen, Running Back
Cristian Driver, Safety
Mehki Flowers, Athlete
Kaden Saunders, Wide Receiver
1
1