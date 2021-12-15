Video highlights of each member of Penn State football’s Class of 2022

Penn State locked in its Class of 2022 at the start of the NCAA’s early signing period, and with it comes a bunch of buzz for the future of the Nittany Lions under the leadership of head coach James Franklin. But chances are most of you are unfamiliar with what any of these new faces will bring to the table for Penn State. So it’s a good thing Penn State served up some highlight packages to give fans a quick glimpse of the kind of talent that is joining the program.

Enjoy this collection of video highlights of Penn State’s newest additions in the Class of 2022.

Drew Allar, Quarterback

Alex Bacchetta, Kicker/Punter

Zane Durant, Defensive Line

Anthony Ivey, Wide Receiver

Beau Pribula, Quarterback

Nick Singleton, Running Back

Maleek McNeil, Offensive Tackle

Jerry Cross, Tight End

Cam Miller, Cornerback

Drew Shelton, Offensive Tackle

Kevin Winston Jr., Safety

Tyler Johnson, Wide Receiver

Omari Evans, Cornerback

Keon Wylie, Linebacker

Ken Talley, Defensive End

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Defensive Line

Abdul Carter, Linebacker

JB Nelson, Offensive Tackle

Kaleb Artis, Defensive Line

Kaytron Allen, Running Back

Cristian Driver, Safety

Mehki Flowers, Athlete

Kaden Saunders, Wide Receiver

