VIDEO: Heath baseball grabs LCL-Cardinal lead with win against Lancers
Hayden Woodward hit a pair of 2-run homers and also gave up just four hits over six innings of the 4-2 victory against Lakewood at Dave Klontz Field.
Tyon Grant-Foster led the Lopes to their first ever NCAA tournament win earlier this year.
O'Neill required eight stitches after a violent collision caused his head to snap back and left him and Rafael Devers sprawled on the the outfield turf at Fenway Park.
Let us pause for a moment to appreciate what Wembanyama just accomplished in his first year in the NBA.
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
The Masters has a record $20 million purse this year.
Davis and head coach Darvin Ham are optimistic that Davis' latest injury won't sideline him for Tuesday's play-in game against the Pelicans.
Boston Red Sox reliever Kenley Jansen complained about the quality of MLB's baseball after struggling in his outing versus the Los Angeles Angels.
The Knicks, after a season marred by a rash of brutal injuries, weren’t going to run from any smoke or worry about ducking any potentially difficult postseason matchups.
The Thunder prevailed in a three-way race in the West with an emphatic season-finale win over the Mavericks.
Scottie Scheffler flew ahead of a packed leaderboard to pick up his second career Masters win on Sunday afternoon.
Wrexham AFC clinched a promotion for the second consecutive season. With a 6–0 win over Forest Green, the Welsh club is moving up to EFL League One.
Ohtani tied Hideki Matsui for the most MLB homers ever hit by a Japanese player.
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler hold a three-way tie for the lead at the midway point of the Masters.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
The Naylors also achieved this unique feat in July against the Rangers.
The world No. 1 is just one stroke back after Round 1 of the Masters.
What does Jacksonville need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole $16 million to help pay for his gambling habit that included 19,000 illegal bets.