Video: Greg Newsome II shows great speed, hands in OTA INT

As the Cleveland Browns have Sunday off, the team’s media department released their latest Building the Browns. The episode highlighted a lot of things from the team’s offseason training activities, specifically the mandatory portion.

We saw a lot about linebackers coach Jason Tarver’s energy and focus on details, spent a little time at Jarvis Landry’s softball tournament and got a look at some of the ramp-up work being done during OTAs.

One highlight that stood out involved the Browns top pick from the 2021 NFL draft, Greg Newsome II. The Northwestern cornerback was drafted with the 26th overall pick and is expected to come in and compete for the starting role on the outside. With Denzel Ward locked in at one of the outside roles, Newsome is expected to compete with Greedy Williams for the other to play along with Troy Hill in the slot.

In the play below, Newsome played zone coverage and broke on the ball quickly showing great hands and feet to complete the interception:

At the 14 minute mark of the video, we see bad timing between Baker Mayfield and Donovan Peoples-Jones but a great click and close reaction from Newsome. His ability to drive on the ball in his zone responsibilities are exceptional.

Lauded for his sticky defense, ability to play in multiple coverages and this speed, Newsome could be vital as Cleveland tries to keep up with the strong passing attacks in the AFC. Plays like this are a great sign that he will be able to do just that.