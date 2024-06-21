(Video): “Good chance” – Romano has another update on Michael Olise to Chelsea

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued another update on Michael Olise to Chelsea via his latest YouTube vide late last night.

A lot of Chelsea fans are invested a lot in this potential deal, but it looks like they are just going to have to be patient with the complexities around getting this one done.

Romano has a small update on this, but it is another positive one.

Chelsea confident of signing Olise

As you can see from his video above, Romano says: “It will not be easy. Chelsea are there, Chelsea are confident, and Chelsea believe they have a good chance of signing Michael Olise.”

So Romano says it wont be easy, and nobody should have ever expected it to be easy when signing such a top quality player. We saw how hard it was with players like Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, these big deals are never straightforward.