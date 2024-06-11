Video: What is going on with Conor McGregor and his return fight at UFC 303?

The rumors and speculation around Conor McGregor’s comeback to MMA keep growing.

The past week has been a strange one for McGregor and his expected June 29 return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. Following the cancellation of a pre-fight news conference Monday in Dublin, the parties involved have remained cryptic.

Was this all a publicity stunt? Is McGregor’s return in jeopardy?

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Dan Tom, Danny Segura and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia discussed the latest with the Irish superstar.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie