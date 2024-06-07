Video – All Goals & Highlights From Inter Milan Serie A Win Vs Frosinone Including Italy Star’s 56-Metre Wonderstrike
Inter Milan beat Frosinone in a Serie A match in November, with Federico Dimarco scoring a memorable goal.
The Nerazzurri won the match 2-0 in the end.
It wasn’t easy for Inter. Frosinone put up a fight as they searched for points.
But it was Dimarco who opened the scoring for the Nerazzurri, and in incredible style. The Italian international scored a wondergoal from 56 metres out.
Then, Hakan Calhanoglu scored Inter’s second goal from the penalty spot.
Inter took to Instagram to share the video highlights from the match.
View this post on Instagram