Video – All Goals & Highlights From Inter Milan Serie A Win Vs Frosinone Including Italy Star’s 56-Metre Wonderstrike

Inter Milan beat Frosinone in a Serie A match in November, with Federico Dimarco scoring a memorable goal.

The Nerazzurri won the match 2-0 in the end.

It wasn’t easy for Inter. Frosinone put up a fight as they searched for points.

But it was Dimarco who opened the scoring for the Nerazzurri, and in incredible style. The Italian international scored a wondergoal from 56 metres out.

Then, Hakan Calhanoglu scored Inter’s second goal from the penalty spot.

Inter took to Instagram to share the video highlights from the match.