Video – All The Goals & Highlights From Inter Milan 4-0 Serie A Win Vs Atalanta

Inter Milan got a Serie A win over Atalanta in February.

The Nerazzurri won the league match against La Dea by an emphatic 4-0 scoreline.

Matteo Darmian was the scorer of Inter’s opening goal. Then, goals from the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Federico Dimarco, and Davide Frattesi sealed the victory.

Those three points were another big step towards the title for Inter.

Inter took to Instagram to share the highlights of that victory over Atalanta in Serie A in February.