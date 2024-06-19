Video – All The Goals & Highlights From Inter Milan 1-0 Serie A Win Vs Juventus

Inter Milan got one of the most important wins of their Serie A title triumph against Juventus in February.

Prior to that Derby d’Italia, there had been a close title race between the Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri.

Juventus had even been ahead of Inter in the table in January. Albeit with the latter having matches in hand.

But Inter put in a very convincing performance to beat their great rivals 1-0. An own goal from defender Federico Gatti was enough, as Inter kept their clean sheet and took three points.

It was after this that the Nerazzurri really began to pull away at the top of the table.

Inter took to Instagram with all the video highlights from that Serie A victory over Juventus.