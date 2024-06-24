Video – All Goals & Highlights From Inter Milan 2-0 Serie A Win Vs Empoli

Inter Milan got a 2-0 Serie A win over Empoli in April.

It was an important win as the Nerazzurri closed in on the Serie A title.

Returning from the international break, Inter needed to take three points to keep the momentum going in their title charge.

An early goal from Federico Dimarco put Inter well on their way to the victory. Then, they held out for the clean sheet – and Alexis Sanchez wrapped up the win late on.

Inter took to Instagram with video highlights of the Serie A win over Empoli.