Video – All Goals & Highlights From Inter Milan 4-2 Comeback Vs Roma In Serie A Thriller

Video – All Goals & Highlights From Inter Milan 4-2 Comeback Vs Roma In Serie A Thriller

Inter Milan did the double over Roma in Serie A this past season on their way to the title.

The first win was a 1-0 victory at San Siro. But in the second match, it was a much higher-scoring affair.

Inter took an early lead through a Francesco Acerbi header. Then, Roma scored twice to go ahead before halftime.

However, in the second half Inter scored three goals without reply to take three points from the Stadio Olimpico.

Alessandro Bastoni scored his only goal of the campaign to complete the comeback win.

Inter took to Instagram with highlights from the Serie A win over Roma.