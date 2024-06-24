Video – All Goals & Highlights From Inter Milan 1-0 Serie A Win Vs Bologna

Video – All Goals & Highlights From Inter Milan 1-0 Serie A Win Vs Bologna

Inter Milan got a 1-0 Serie A win over Bologna in March.

The match was away to the Rossoblu, a fixture that has not been kind to Inter in recent years. And it was against a team that were flying high on their way to surprise Champions League qualification.

But Inter produced a fine defensive display to keep a clean sheet.

And defender Yann Bisseck was the surprise scorer of the Nerazzurri’s winning goal. He did so from open play despite being a defender.

Inter took to Instagram with video highlights from the 1-0 Serie A win over Bologna.