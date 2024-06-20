Video – All The Goals & Highlights From Inter Milan 2-1 Serie A Win Vs Hellas Verona

Inter Milan got 2024 off to a good start with a 2-1 Serie A win over Hellas Verona.

The Nerazzurri went ahead during the first half. But then, the Gialloblu came back to level the score in the second.

It was midfielder Davide Frattesi who came off the bench to score a winner for Inter in stoppage time.

But even after then, Verona missed a penalty in the dying moments to preserve Inter’s three points.

Inter took to Instagram with all the highlights from the Serie A win over Hellas Verona.