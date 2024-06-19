Video – All The Goals & Highlights From Inter Milan 4-0 Serie A Win Vs Lecce

Inter Milan got a Serie A win away to Lecce in February.

The Nerazzurri were without midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu in the match due to injury. However, Kristjan Asllani filled in more than ably for the Turkish international.

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez scored a brace in the match. Then, the likes of Davide Frattesi and Stefan de Vrij also got on the scoresheet.

That, along with a clean sheet, was enough to keep Inter’s title push going with three points.

Inter took to Instagram with highlights from the Serie A win over Lecce.