Video – All The Goals & Highlights From Inter Milan 2-2 Serie A Thriller Vs Cagliari

Inter Milan played out a 2-2 Serie A thriller with Cagliari in April.

The Nerazzurri led twice during the match. They went ahead through Marcus Thuram, whilst Hakan Calhanoglu also scored from the spot.

But on both occasions, the Rossoblu responded. Claudio Ranieri’s team showed their resilience to come back into the match twice and earn a point.

That proved to be an important moment in the Sardinian team’s successful bid to avoid relegation.

Inter took to Instagram with the highlights from that exciting 2-2 draw with Cagliari.