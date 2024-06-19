Video – All The Goals & Highlights From Inter Milan 1-0 Serie A Win Vs Fiorentina

Inter Milan won their Serie A match away to Fiorentina 1-0 last season.

It was a gritty victory for the Nerazzurri. They had to dig in and defend for long stretches during the match.

It was Inter captain Lautaro Martinez who scored the decisive goal of the match. The Argentine headed home from a corner in the first half.

Meanwhile, Inter keeper Yann Sommer saved a penalty in the second half, redeeming himself after he had been the one to concede the spot kick.

That match against Fiorentina also saw opportunities for midfielders Kristjan Asllani and Davide Frattesi. Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu were both missing through suspension.

Inter took to Instagram with video highlights from the 1-0 Serie A win over Fiorentina.