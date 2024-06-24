(Video) Gianluigi Donnarumma Makes Clutch Penalty Save Denies Real Madrid Veteran in Croatia-Italy

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been arguably Italy’s best player this UEFA Euro 2024 and again saved a potential goal for the Italian squad.

Croatia was awarded a penalty kick midway through the second half as Luka Modrić stepped into the box. However, Donnarumma made the save to keep the scoreline 0-0. Seconds later, Modrić scored on a second chance after Donnarumma again made a brilliant save, but his teammates could help clear the ball from danger.

SAVED BY DONNARUMMA 😱 pic.twitter.com/tIDr1JsrbA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2024