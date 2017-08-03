Video: Giancarlo Stanton robs Brian Goodwin of a home run to end the game

The Marlins shut out the Nationals 7-0 on Wednesday evening, thanks in part to outfielder Giancarlo Stanton robbing Brian Goodwin of a home run to end the game. Adrian Sanchez had singled with two outs to bring up Goodwin. On a 1-2 count, Goodwin lifted an 82 MPH change-up out to right field. Stanton tracked the ball, timed his leap, and caught the ball before it could land beyond the fence.

At the plate, Stanton went 1-for-5 with an RBI double. He’s now hitting .272/.367/.586 with 33 home runs, 74 RBI, and 76 runs scored on the season.

