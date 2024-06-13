Video: Gervonta Davis makes opponent Frank Martin flinch in press conference faceoff

Gervonta Davis got testy with his opponent Frank Martin at Wednesday’s pre-fight press conference.

Following the presser, the two boxers engaged in a tense staredown, jawing at each other. That’s when “Tank” Davis (29-0) feinted at Martin (18-0) and got him into defense mode, which cracked a good laugh for Davis.

You can watch their staredown from their pre-fight press conference in the video above.

Davis returns to the boxing ring this Saturday to defend his WBA lightweight title against Martin. The championship bout is scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and will be available on pay-per-view through Prime Video.

