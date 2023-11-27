Video: Furman football Coach Clay Hendrix on what quarterback means to the Paladins
Furman football Coach Clay Hendrix on what quarterback means to the Paladins this season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Frank Reich went 1-10 in 11 games with the Panthers.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The College Football Playoff field hangs in the balance on conference championship weekend.
Eight Power Five teams have one loss or fewer after the regular season. That's a playoff-era record.
The Vikings are coming off a loss in the final minutes to the Broncos.
The Eagles keep finding ways to win close games, and Hurts' ability to deliver in key moments is a big reason why.
Alejandro Garnacho's wonder goal headlines this week's edition of Baker's Dozen, featuring the 13 best highlights from Thanksgiving Weekend (Thursday-Sunday).
Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen engaged in an incredible matchup featuring the top two quarterbacks in fantasy playing to a breathtaking conclusion.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps the Rams' RB's amazing Week 12 performance and much more.
Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud traded blows and throws in the Jaguars' crucial win over the Texans, and there's a real chance they could meet again with big stakes not just in seasons ahead, but in January.
Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones after an ugly first half against the Giants.
In a fitting ode to a duel between Hurts and Josh Allen, Philadelphia's franchise quarterback ended a great game with a 12-yard touchdown run.
Leonard's cleared waivers and is rumored to be targeted as a free agent by multiple contenders.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the biggest games that took place during college football rivalry week including Michigan’s win over Ohio State and Alabama’s last-second heroics over Auburn.
What initially looked like a blatant missed call is up for debate.
Derek Carr has not lived up to his contract.
The Chiefs appeared to be in trouble early Sunday before pressing the throttle against the Raiders.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Jones, Bill Belichick and the Patriots are now snared in an ironic web: Playing Mac Jones is the best way to end up in a better position to draft a replacement for Mac Jones.