Video: Francis Ngannou smashes pads with Mike Tyson’s oversight at open workout for Tyson Fury boxing match

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou showed off his hands with the legend Mike Tyson at an open workout for his boxing debut vs. Tyson Fury.

With just over one month until Ngannou steps in the ring for his boxing debut against Fury, he hosted an open workout for media in Las Vegas where he displayed some of his skills for the camera.

Ngannou will take on Fury in a 10-round bout on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in what will be the former UFC titleholder’s first appearance since parting ways with the promotion after failing to reach terms on a new contract.

Check out the video above to see Ngannou and Tyson at the open workout session.

For more on the matchup, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Fury vs. Ngannou.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie