Video: Is Francis Ngannou making the right move delaying MMA return for more boxing?

The options for Francis Ngannou likely were plentiful, but we now know his next fight will be in boxing once again.

Ngannou, rather than return to MMA for his next fight, has signed on to box Anthony Joshua in March in Saudi Arabia. That fight comes on the heels of his impressive boxing debut against Tyson Fury. He dropped a split decision this past October, but he knocked the WBC champ down and plenty of people think he did enough to get his hand raised.

If nothing else, it appears to have given Ngannou enough confidence to sign right back up for another one in the sweet science rather than make his PFL debut in MMA

Is this the best move move for the former UFC champ? It may be financially, but what will be the implications of staying out of MMA even longer? And does he have a shot against Joshua?

That’s what we asked this week’s “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Farah Hannoun, Brian “Goze” Garcia and Danny Segura, who broke it down with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

Check out their conversation above, and don’t miss this week’s full episode below.

