VIDEO: Former UFC fighter, NFL standout Greg Hardy KOs opponent in boxing debut

Greg Hardy’s post UFC career started on a high note.

The former UFC heavyweight and NFL standout picked up a knockout win in his professional boxing debut Saturday against Michael Cook at Delray Fight Night IV in Delray Beach, Fla.

You can watch Hardy’s win below:

Greg Hardy by 2nd rd KO pic.twitter.com/QsAnLVhjCY — Matty Betss (@MattyBetss) October 9, 2022

The bout was Hardy’s first fight since parting ways with the UFC earlier this year. His last fight in the promotion was a TKO loss to Serghei Spivac at UFC 272 in March. He exited the UFC on a three-fight skid and with an octagon record of 4-5 with one no contest.

Hardy also currently is under contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. His debut for the promotion has not yet been announced.

