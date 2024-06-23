Video: Former UFC champ Kamaru Usman mic’d up during NHL Stanley Cup final

As two conference winning teams fought it out in the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup final, a former UFC champion was on hand in South Florida to cheer on the local squad.

Ex-welterweight champ Kamaru Usman was against the glass at Amerant Arena for Game 5 between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers – and the NHL had him mic’d up.

Tuesday’s game saw Florida lose 5-3 with the Oilers keeping their championship hopes alive after losing the first three games of the series.

Joining Usman was former NFL running back Mark Ingram. Both athletes were decked out in personalized jerseys with large Panthers-themed chain necklaces.

The Oilers also won Game 6, 5-1, to rally from down 3-0 to force a Game 7, which takes place Monday back in Sunrise, Fla. It remains to be seen if Usman will be back to attend a game that will be for all the marbles.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie