Video: Former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst scores 83rd-minute Euros winner

This summer’s European Championship is in full swing and on the second day, a former Manchester United forward has stolen the headlines.

Netherlands faced Poland in their opening group game and it looked like Ronald Koeman’s men were heading toward an uncomfortable opener when Poland took an early lead.

The Oranje equalised in the first half and secured a win in dramatic fashion with just seven minutes remaining on the clock and it was former Reds loanee Wout Weghorst who got the winning touch, as seen below.

1st touch ✅

1 shot ✅

1 goal ✅ Not a bad day at the office for Wout Weghorst. #BBCEuros #Euro2024 #POLNED pic.twitter.com/GiTS6kX7h9 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 16, 2024

Footage courtesy of BBC Sport

Netherlands held on to secure all three points to kickstart their campaign this summer.

Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen started the next game on Sunday when Denmark came up against Slovenia, with Eriksen marking his return to the Euros with a stunning first-half goal to open the scoring.

Later this evening, Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw could both be in action as England face Serbia.