Exclusive footage showing a conversation between a New England Patriots video crew and Cincinnati Bengals security over a taping of Cincy's sideline during its Week 14 game in Cleveland was shown on FOX Sports' NFL pregame show Sunday morning.

FOX Sports reporter Jay Glazer obtained the footage. Check it out in the video below:

FOX SPORTS EXCLUSIVE: @JayGlazer reveals footage of Patriots filming Bengals. pic.twitter.com/C7U7mopaEm — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 15, 2019

It should be noted this footage is not the entire video.

The NFL is investigating the Patriots for videotaping the Bengals' sideline during Cincinnati's Week 14 road game against the Browns in Cleveland.

The Patriots released a statement earlier this week saying the video crew was in Cleveland to get footage for a team website series titled "Do Your Job." The subject of this particular episode was an advance scout, and the Patriots play the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday. New England, in its statement, also described its failure to inform the Bengals and the league of the taping as an "unintended oversight", while also admitting the video crew "inappropriately filmed the field" from its spot in the Cleveland press box.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made his first public comments on the matter earlier this week at the league meeting in Dallas. He said there is no timetable for when the investigation will conclude. Goodell also said the Patriots' previous history of illegal videotaping (Spygate in 2007) will be a factor in the league's investigation.

"Of course. That's a factor," Goodell said. "But I think the key things are the new information that we have - that (old) information, we obviously already had. I think the issue is what information do we have from this incident."

Punishment for the Patriots reportedly could include fines and a draft pick(s).

Video footage of Patriots filming Bengals' sideline in Week 14 released originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston