Video: Focused on the 2024 team, Clemson Coach Swinney talks college football of today
Focused on what he can control, Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney also talks about college football issues of today.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast discussing the current relevancy of the NFL Scouting Combine. Well Dan and Pat do, Ross just disappears at the start of the show. Once Ross returns, the trio debates which QB in this draft process will become the 'lightning rod' prospect of 2024.
It's the second significant raise for Leipold in the last 15 months.
One of the potential models for a new College Football Playoff may be emerging.
Let's dive into the nitty gritty of the best and worst of the buzziest items graded.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about Monty Williams’ fit as the Pistons head coach and where this year’s Celtics team ranks amongst the best teams in NBA history.
While Williams' compensation is an outlier, it still shows the significant earning power college football players currently enjoy.
Players from all 32 clubs graded their teams on a range of issues that include treatment of families, head coach, weight room, locker room and team ownership.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman catch up on a handful of baseball transactions they missed in February including Clayton Kershaw, Jorge Soler, Brandon Crawford and, of course, an update on the bad uniforms.
The 14-time All-Star's commitment to the defensive side and guarding 1 through 5 are part of the next evolution for him and the Suns.
Payton is going to have a specific draft target in mind. The only question is who that player is and whether the Broncos will have to get aggressive on draft day to land that player.
It's Scouting Combine week in the NFL and there's no better time to get to know the top QB, RB, WR and TE prospects in this year's draft class. Late Round's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to breakdown each position and identify the top tier prospects as well as the deep sleepers to keep an eye on.
Woodard is the all-time leading scorer in women’s college basketball history, but it’s a record that has sadly been left in the shadows.
The ease and specificity with which Payton referenced a "next” quarterback Tuesday did not resemble that of a coach thinking down the line.
Boston has been the best team in the NBA this season, and its new big man has been at the center of it all.
The list of bubble teams includes a recent national champion and a perennial power with a 24-year tournament streak on the line.
Perkins was a breakout star as a freshman edge rusher with 7.5 sacks in 2022.
Jeff Jones experienced a heart attack in December and had to step away from the team last month to undergo cancer treatments.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
"The absolute worst call of the season."
Zach Edey can become the first person to win back-to-back national player of the year awards since Ralph Sampson did so in 1982.