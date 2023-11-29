VIDEO: Flushing-Hartland boys basketball highlights, postgame reaction
Three Hartland sophomores who had big games in a season-opening basketball victory over Flushing talk about playing together at the varsity level.
Three Hartland sophomores who had big games in a season-opening basketball victory over Flushing talk about playing together at the varsity level.
Scoreboard watching. Chasing greater margins of victory. Questionable foul tactics. Tuesday night saw it all as Boston moved on to the knockout round and Brooklyn failed to qualify.
Chris Paul played in just five minutes on Tuesday night before he was ruled out with a lower leg injury.
The Bucks and Lakers will be the top seeds among the eight remaining teams.
A U.S. Congressional committee specifically called out Kyrie Irving’s deal with ANTA in a letter to the NBA and NBPA earlier this fall.
Grambling State went 8-14 in Jackson's time with the team
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
Aaron Rodgers is keeping hope alive. Or is he?
With a 23-point spread and a 35.5 total, don't expect fireworks from Michigan-Iowa.
“The moment that line gets crossed, I won't allow [it] no more.”
A record $107.8 million was handed out to this year's postseason teams.
When picking up players on the waiver wire, often hard cuts need to be made. Here are five players worth saying goodbye to.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts ahead of college football’s exciting conference championship games this weekend.
The Pistons haven’t won in a month now, and they lost by 19 points Monday night to the lowly Washington Wizards.
The injury to the All-Pro running back is a blow to a Colts team fighting for a playoff berth.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
The alliance is built around what’s termed a “7+1” format.
Since 2001, the Hall of Fame has picked inductees' caps.
Cuban made his first appearance as a "guest shark" in 2011. Now, he's ready to swim away.
The Ballers -- a.k.a. the B's -- are expected to begin play in the independent Pioneer League in May 2024.
In his first media conference in several months, Tiger Woods spoke about his own recovery, the PGA Tour-LIV negotiations, and how often he plans to play in 2024.