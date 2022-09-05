Video: First look at TE Jesse James catching a pass as a Brown

The Cleveland Browns addition of TE Jesse James became official Monday morning after visiting the team last week. James has had an interesting career in the NFL starting out with the Pittsburgh Steelers and last with the Chicago Bears.

With the Steelers, James had a quality stretch of three years with over 30 catches and 300 yards. He had eight touchdown receptions during that three-year span as well. He signed a four-year, $22 million deal with the Detroit Lions with the hopes of building on those numbers.

Unfortunately, he lasted only two seasons catching a combined 30 passes for just 271 yards and two touchdowns.

In Cleveland, James is the third tight end with much lower expectations. He’ll need to be able to block and make catches when given a chance. Beyond that, not much is expected of him.

Monday, we got our first look at James catching a pass for the Browns:

Unlike training camp, media is not allowed to provide video of practice after individual drills so we are left with some of these to help us get excited for the season.

