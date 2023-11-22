Video: Fighter’s Jorge Masvidal-style flying knee attempt goes horribly wrong, completely backfires

A fighter who sought a highlight-reel knockout during a recent Brazilian regional event certainly found one – just not the the way he’d hoped.

At Acesso MMA 3 on Nov. 11 in Fortaleza, Brazil, light heavyweights Xiko Loko and Iury Silva kicked off their professional careers against one another.

The fight only lasted four seconds.

In what could be described as an alternate ending to the infamous UFC 239 bout between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren, Silva took a run for a flying knee right after the opening bell rang.

But rather than knee-to-face, it was fist-to-face. Loko sidestepped the knee attempt and drilled Silva right on the button. Silva soared through the air and landed flat on his back – stiff as a board, with the fencing response activated.

The referee, who was on the complete opposite side of the cage, sprinted toward the unconscious fighter – but not before Loko landed some follow-up shots to his downed opponent.

Check out the violent knockout below c/o Barrele la Pierna.

MMA fighter Xiko Loko scores a break 4-second KO against Iury Silva at Acesso MMA 3. 👀😱 pic.twitter.com/sH6iGfAknI — SuperBeast MMA (@SuperbeastCraig) November 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie