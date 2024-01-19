Video: Fan rushes Sean Strickland at UFC 297 press conference, gets dragged off by security

TORONTO – Just when you’ve seen it all, MMA surprises you once again.

In a rare, and likely never seen before situation at a UFC press conference, a fan got too excited to be in the presence of Sean Strickland and rushed the stage at Thursday’s UFC 297 pre-fight press conference to meet the UFC middleweight champion.

This got Strickland excited as well and began yelling on the mic, but the party was soon put to bed after security charged the fan and escorted him off-stage. It was a bizarre scene.

Above, you can watch the video of the fan rushing Strickland.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie