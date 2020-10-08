VIDEO: Falcons RB Todd Gurley on the impact of COVID-19

The National Football League has done everything possible to get this season going despite the COVID-19 pandemic. After months of being on lockdown at home, football fans were grateful to see the league return to action in September.

As we’ve seen over the past two weeks though with games being cancelled and postponed, this virus can spread quickly if you don’t take the proper precautions. Falcons rookie A.J. Terrell returned to the team on Thursday after contracting COVID-19, which caused him to miss the previous two games.

Terrell coming down with the virus served as a wake-up call for some of his teammates. Running back Todd Gurley talked about how the players started taking it more seriously once they saw Terrell go through it.

Watch Gurley’s full comments below, as shared by Falcons beat reporter Kelsey Conway on Twitter.

Here’s what Todd Gurley said about how COVID-19 has specifically impacted his life. #Falcons pic.twitter.com/DvS1nO711Q — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) October 8, 2020





