(Video): Fabrizio Romano says big Chelsea transfer pursuit is “not over”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has put out his latest Chelsea update late last night, and he has some news on one potential big incoming they are trying to complete.

There’s been a lot of talk of a new striker coming to Stamford Bridge this summer, and we have been hearing many different names.

One of the deals that they have been trying to do has looked like it wasn’t happening due to his club rejecting offers this week. However, Romano says it is not over.

Omorodion to Chelsea could still happen

🚨↪️ Live now on @WatchPlayback to discuss latest on Yoro, Omorodion, Ian Maatsen and more. ➡️ https://t.co/CmjEuZStdi Nico Williams’ release clause details 🇪🇸 joined by @MatteMoretto. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2024

As you can see in the video above, Romano says: Chelsea are still working on the Samu Omorodion deal! It’s not over and they are still working on it. Contacts are still taking place!

It looks like his club Atletico Madrid had been asking silly money for the young and raw striker, so Chelsea will have to do a lot of negotiating if they want this one done.