(Video): Fab Romano says Chelsea player says next season will be ‘big’ for him

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has been addressing one transfer rumour on his YouTube channel this weekend and he says that the player in question believes next season will be ‘big’ for him.

There’s been some whispers going around this week of some interest coming in for one key Chelsea player who has only been at the club for one season, and he’s even rarely featured yet in that season due to injury.

But Christopher Nkunku is not for sale at Chelsea and also, he wants to stay at the club and prove his worth there, according to Romano’s latest video.

Nkunku believes next season will be big for him at Chelsea

As in the video above, Romano says: ‘Christopher Nkunku is very happy at Chelsea and wants to give something back. He’s absolutely determined to do his best in pre-season and get in the best shape physically. He believes next season will be ‘big’ for him, and Chelsea is convinced he can do something special.’