VIDEO: All eyes on Wayne Rooney’s return to Man United

Wayne Rooney‘s eagerly anticipated return to Manchester United takes place this Sunday as he heads back to Old Trafford for the first time since transferring to hometown team Everton (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Rooney, 31, left United in the summer after 13 years at Old Trafford after he won every major trophy possible with the Red Devils.

Yet he’s endured a roller-coaster start to life back at Goodison Park, both on and off the pitch, as he moves into the twilight of his glittering career with his boyhood club.

Ahead of the clash we take a look at what kind of reception Rooney will get from the United faithful, where his head is currently at and what is next for England’s all-time leading goalscorer after he retired from Three Lions duty in August.

