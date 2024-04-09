Video: What to expect from Kayla Harrison’s debut vs. Holly Holm at UFC 300

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel discusses Kayla Harrison’s highly-anticipated UFC debut.

Harrison, two-time Olympic judo gold medalist and former two-time PFL champion, steps in the octagon for the very first time this Saturday at UFC 300. She takes on former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm on the preliminary card. Apart from being her UFC debut, Harrison will also fight at 135 pounds for the first time.

So what can fans expect from Harrison’s UFC debut?

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura, Farah Hannoun, and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia break it all down.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and also don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie