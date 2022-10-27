VIDEO: Ex-NFL standout Le’Veon Bell shows boxing skills ahead of Uriah Hall fight

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Le’Veon Bell is getting in the ring once again.

The former NFL All-Pro running back takes on former UFC standout Uriah Hall in a boxing match, and at Wednesday’s open workouts, Bell showed a glimpse of what’s to come on Saturday night in a four-round professional fight contested at cruiserweight (195 pounds) on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard.

Related

VIDEO: Anderson Silva sneak attacks host, shows off boxing skills at open workouts Uriah Hall reveals working through depression, suicidal thoughts after UFC exit: 'At one point I looked at my firearm'

Bell, 30, was a two-time first-team All-Pro running back with the Pittsburgh Steelers who played nine seasons in the NFL, including eight games in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bell made his boxing debut Sept. 10 when he defeated fellow former NFL running back Adrian Peterson by fifth-round TKO in an exhibition fight.

You can watch Bell’s open workout in the video above.

Paul vs. Silva goes down Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. The main card airs at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie