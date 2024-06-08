Video: Ex-Man United boss Louis van Gaal gives his verdict on potential Erik ten Hag sacking



Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding the future of current boss Erik ten Hag.

More than two weeks after Ten Hag led United to FA Cup triumph at Wembley against Manchester City, his situation is no clearer than it was before. Both he and the fans remain in limbo as to whether or not the Dutchman will be in the Old Trafford dugout next season

United are currently in the middle of an end-of-season review that’s expected to determine Ten Hag’s fate.

Before the FA Cup final vs. Pep Guardiola’s men, the overwhelming sentiment was that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS would part ways with him and make a managerial change.

As it stands, no one really knows what course of action club bosses are leaning towards. The likes of Scott McTominay and Jonny Evans have recently come out to publicly voice their support for Ten Hag.

Amidst all this, it’s understood that United remain in contact with potential replacements for the 54-year-old coach.

Some of the options that have been mooted include Gareth Southgate, Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi, just to mention a few names.

However, according to Van Gaal, Ten Hag should remain in the United hot seat even though he himself was fired as United manager straight after winning the FA Cup final in 2016.

Van Gaal told Sky Sports, “Yes, of course (should be given more time). But I also needed more time at that time.”

“I also won the FA Cup and before me 20 years nobody (at Man United) won the FA Cup.”

“Now Erik is winning the FA Cup and the first year also (qualified for) the Champions League so I don’t think you have to sack him. He needs more time.”

Van Gaal added, “But I can also be more critical. He has not done things fantastically. You can raise a lot of criticism but he has also shown that he is a good manager.”

"Yes of course he should stay but I also needed more time" 🤔 Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says Erik ten Hag has not "done things fantastically" but should remain as boss 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ggOG3poRJq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 8, 2024

United’s turbulent campaign saw them finish in eighth position in the Premier League, their lowest-ever finish since 1989/90.

It’s important to note that as the Ten Hag saga drags on, the summer transfer window is set to open on Friday 14 June.







