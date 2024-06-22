Video: EURO 2024 guard won’t let Turkey boss Montella in

There was a curious moment when Turkey manager and Italian football legend Vincenzo Montella almost wasn’t allowed into the stadium for today’s EURO 2024 game with Portugal.

The second match of Group F is being played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, but security guards in the car park were either too strict or just need to brush up on their Calcio history.

Despite seeing him step off the Turkey team bus, the guard still refused to let the coach in until he showed his credentials.

L’Aeroplanino eventually held the pass up to the guard somewhat sarcastically close to his face.

Better safe than sorry, but still…

Montella doubted by EURO 2024 guard